Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

