World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.