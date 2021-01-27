World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

