Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,796.58

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,796.58 and traded as high as $3,930.00. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) shares last traded at $3,860.00, with a volume of 90,139 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,796.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,599.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L)’s payout ratio is 2.81%.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

