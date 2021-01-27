Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.