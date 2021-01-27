Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WYN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.25 ($4.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.16.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

