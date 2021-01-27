Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $1,575.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,556,142 coins and its circulating supply is 45,414,015 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

