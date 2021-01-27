Xaya Price Tops $0.0397 on Top Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,550,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,407,903 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

