Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

