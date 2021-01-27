Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

