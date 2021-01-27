XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.86

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.86 and traded as high as $39.70. XOMA shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 13,201 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

