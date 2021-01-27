Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.76. 61,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 146,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.09% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

