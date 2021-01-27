XTX Markets LLC Has $214,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

XTX Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 920.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $903.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.47. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.