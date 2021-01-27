XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $989,603. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.