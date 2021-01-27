XTX Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Watsco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $248.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $259.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.