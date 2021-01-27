XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

