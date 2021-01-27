XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 205,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

