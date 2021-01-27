Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 1,026,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,455. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 988,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

