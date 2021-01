Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 1,026,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,455. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 988,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

