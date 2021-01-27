YEE (YEE) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $409,803.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

