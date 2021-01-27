Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,342. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.