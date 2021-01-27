Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.04. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 141,794 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

