Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 5.6%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.35. 787,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 999,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts expect that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

