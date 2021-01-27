Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.96 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

