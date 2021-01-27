Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 158,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,319. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

