Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.70 Million

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $106.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.16 million to $110.45 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $510.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.06 million to $521.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.11 million, with estimates ranging from $522.44 million to $539.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 16,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,979. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.