Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

