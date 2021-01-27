Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

