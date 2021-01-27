Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,442 shares of company stock worth $3,699,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 617.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yext by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 119.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

