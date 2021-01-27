Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $147.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $148.40 million. Zscaler reported sales of $101.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $611.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $802.78 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.64. 106,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

