Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $1.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Century Communities posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $50.28 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

