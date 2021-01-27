Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.61. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

