Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Gladstone Land reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

