Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

