Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 26,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

