Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post sales of $120.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.60 billion and the lowest is $118.31 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $87.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $380.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.82 billion to $382.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $429.32 billion to $459.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Societe Generale upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com stock traded down $93.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,232.58. 4,602,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,178.87. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

