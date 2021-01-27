Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $73.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $75.02 million. AppFolio reported sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $311.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. 253,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,690. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

