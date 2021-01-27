Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Blucora posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.