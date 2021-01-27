Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 407,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $609.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.