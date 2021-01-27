Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial increased their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,333,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.