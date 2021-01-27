Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

