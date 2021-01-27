Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.48). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $9.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 1,672,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,302. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,555,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

