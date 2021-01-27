Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $270.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 129,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

