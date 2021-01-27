Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 279,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSP stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

