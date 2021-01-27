Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.31.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

