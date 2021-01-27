Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $199,044. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

