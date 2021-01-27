Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Baker Hughes also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

