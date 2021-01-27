Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $507.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.68 million to $525.60 million. Farfetch reported sales of $382.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE FTCH traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 6,030,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.