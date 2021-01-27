Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $344.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.40 million to $347.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $381.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

FWRD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.55. 5,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,300. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

