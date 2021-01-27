Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 483,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 370,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

