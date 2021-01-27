Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$23.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($23.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($25.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($19.40). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.04) to ($76.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($73.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.66) to ($64.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($18.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

